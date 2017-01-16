News Today January 16, 2017

The Glynn County Commission will discuss a wide variety of issues at their work session at 3:00 tomorrow, At the request of Commissioner Bob Coleman they will see a presentation of “Theories and Practice” for a Planning and Zoning Department by Drainage & Storm Water Engineer Michael Whelan, attorney Mary Helen Moses, and Jeff Kilgore a CPA, who provides Financial Services and Litigation Support. The commission is also expected to approve hiring a consultant to conduct a forensic audit of the Superior Court Clerk’s office.

The Glynn County Police Department will be hosting another “Police and Citizens Together” community meeting tomorrow night from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church, 500 Harry Driggers Blvd., Brunswick. The goal of the meeting is to prevent crime in specific, targeted areas and improve police services.

U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter have introduced companion pieces of legislation to expand the boundaries of Fort Frederica National Monument to protect it from development. The lawmakers introduced the same legislation in September 2015. The House approved the measure unanimously, but the Senate never voted on it. The bills would authorize the National Park Service to acquire adjoining land through donation or purchase only from those willing to give it up.