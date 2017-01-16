Ground is broken for new Glynn Academy sports complex

Former Glynn Academy baseball player Adam Wainwright, his wife Jenny and youngest daughter Sadee, (all center), were on hand for the ground-breaking of the new Glynn Academy Athletic Complex on Lanier Blvd. Taking part in the Thursday morning event were: (left to right) Glynn Board of Education member Jerry Mancil, BOE member Marcus Edgy, BOE member Mike Hulsey, School Superintendent Howard Mann, Adam, Jenny and Sadee, architect John Tuten, Athletic Director Steve Waters and BOE member Hank Yeargan.

Wainwright, who now pitches for major league baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals, addresses the crowd at the ground-breaking ceremony. The new athletic complex, which is adjacent to the south side of Glynn MIddle School, will be home to G.A.’s baseball, softball, soccer and track teams as well as Glynn Middle’s football and track teams. The Wainwrights, through their ‘Adam and Jenny Wainwright’s 2535 Foundation,’ will provide funding that will support construction of a 13,000 sq. ft. indoor pitching and batting facility at the complex that will also house boys and girls locker rooms, concession stand and bathrooms. Construction will start immediately on the 16 acre facility.

Joking that God has a sense of humor, blessing him with three daughters, Wainwright said, “This will be the first time Glynn Academy has a softball complex for girls. This will be wonderful facility. There will be big league style locker rooms for all the student athletes, and spectacular views of the marsh for the fans. I want to thank the school board for allowing me to be part of this and for being patient and for doing such a good job.”

Superintendent Howard Mann said, “We’ve been working on this project for the past two years and are happy it is now coming to fruition. We are also so proud that Adam and Jenny Wainwright have chosen to give back to the school and community that they so dearly love.: