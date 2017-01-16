County’s turn to audit Court Clerk’s office

After complying with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s request to wait until the state agency finished their financial audit of the Glynn County Clerk of Superior Court’s office, the County Commission is now very likely going to start their own to see how much money was stolen.

The county’s finance committee voted unanimously on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to recommend approval of an agreement with Bates, Carter and Co., LLC (BC&C) to “ascertain the magnitude of the loss by theft in the Court Clerk’s office.”

They will recommend that the full commission approve the agreement this week.