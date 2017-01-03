Taking their oaths

After taking his oath of office from Chief Brunswick Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett, Glynn County’s new Chief Magistrate Judge Alex Atwood signs the official documents of his office as his wife Cindy looks on.

Glynn County’s new Superior Court Clerk Ron Adams takes his oath of office from Judge Scarlett as Adams’ wife Mary holds the Bible. Both Atwood and Adams were sworn-in on Monday, December 19 at a standing-room-only ceremony in the Glynn County Courthouse. Speakers, who included U.S. Chief District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood, State Sen. William Ligon, State Rep. Jeff Jones and Ameris Bank president and CEO Michael Hodges, a lifelong friend of Adams, all had high praise for both Atwood and Adams.