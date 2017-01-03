Other news:

• Pilar Hotel site plan okayed – Meeting for the last time in 2016 on Tuesday, December 20, Glynn County’s Island Planning Commission (IPC) voted 4-2 to approve the site plan for the three-story, 24-unit Pilar Hotel on Ocean Blvd. on St. Simons Island.

IPC member Joel Willis made the motion to approve the site plan, which was seconded by Desiree Watson. Along with Willis and Watson, members Ed Ellis and Preston Kirkendall voted in favor, while William Lawrence and Ed Meadows voted nay. Stan Humphries was absent.

This was the sixth time the Pilar site plan had come before the IPC.

• BOC members to be sworn-in on Thursday – Kicking off the new year, the Glynn County Board of Commissioners (BOC) will re-seat three commissioners who won their respective re-election campaigns, and one new commissioner representing St. Simons Island when they convene on Thursday, January 5 at 4:00 p.m. in the Historic Courthouse.

Dr. Peter Murphy, the new District 2 Islands commissioner, will be sworn-in by Senior State Court Judge Orion Douglass, who will also swear-in District 5 Brunswick Commissioner Allen Booker, who was re-elected.

Also re-elected were Mike Browning of District 1 who will be sworn-in by Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelley and Bob Coleman, At-Large Post 2 who will be sworn-in by Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett.

• City paves way for students to walk to GMS – During their final meeting of the year, December 21, Brunswick City Commissioners approved the engineering fees to move forward with a student pedestrian route from the Windsor Park, Habersham Park, and Dixville neighborhoods to Glynn Middle School (GMS) on Lanier Blvd.

The approximately one half mile walk route will begin at Inez Williams park on the north side of Prince St., run east on Johnson St. to Ocean St., then slightly north on Ocean to Bon Aire Ave., then southeast on Bon Air where it will cross a tidal ditch and end at the north end of the GMS parking lot.