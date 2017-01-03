Dave Hanson receives A.J. Moore Award for Historic Preservation

Rev. Dav Hanson received the 2016 Arthur J. Moore Award for Historic Preservation during the annual Freinds of Methodist Heritage meeting in December. Rev. Hanson, a retired United Methodist minister of the South Georgia Conference, received the award for his continuing work with the history of the Conference and his ongoing efforts to keep the stories and people of the past firmly rooted in the present to help define our future. Rev. Hanson is a Wesley scholar and conducts a one hour presentation at the museum each Thursday at 2:00 p.m. on the life of John Wesley. From left: Becky Bridges, outgoing President of Friends of Methodist Heritage, Rev. Dave Hanson, and Anne Packard, Museum Director.