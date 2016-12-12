Other news:

• BOE block committee meets to review test scores

The Glynn County Board of Education (BOE) held its block committee meeting last week to look at 2016 SAT, ACT and AP scores as well as historical data from Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy.

The group also looked at graduation rate projections for 2017 and 2018.

Block scheduling was instituted in Glynn County’s two high schools in the 2009-2010 school year.

Questions, mostly from parents, have been asked during those years, about the effectiveness of block scheduling.

• City hears proposal from Thiokol memorial group

Jannie Everett, CEO and President of the Thiokol Memorial Project Inc. spoke to the Brunswick City Commission last week and asked for their support of the Thiokol Memorial initiative by urging state and congressional officials to sponsor legislation for a Thiokol national park.

According to Everett the plan is to build and endow a national park by the 50th anniversary of the Thiokol explosion which occurred in Woodbine on Feb. 3, 1971. Twenty-nine workers died and 50 were injured.

• Court Clerk’s theft worse than first thought – total taken $673,000

The idea that money was missing from the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk’s office first came to light when former Court Clerk Lola Jamsky asked the Glynn County Commission’s finance committee for $94,000 to fund “deficiencies” in her office.

This was on Tuesday, May 12, 2015, and Jamsky was turned down by the finance committee.

Then on Thursday, May 21, 2015, on a motion by Commissioner Mark Stambaugh (At Large Post 1), the full county commission voted unanimously to deny the request.

• Group meets to discuss island issues

Hosted by George Ragsdale, a group of people representing a number of local organizations met in the Alfred Jones Heritage Center last Saturday to discuss St. Simons Island-related issues and ways to protect the island’s natural beauty and historic and cultural heritage.

Ragsdale is the president of Citizens for St. Simons Island, a group that has advocated for island incorporation in the past and tasked State Representative Tom Taylor of Dunwoody with sponsoring an island incorporation bill, which was filed on the last day of the 2016 state legislative session.