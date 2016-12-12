Gov. Deal takes part as Camp Jekyll officially opens

Surrounded by 4-H students and officials, and members of the Jekyll Island Authority, Governor Nathan Deal and his wife Sandra (center) were on hand last week to open Camp Jekyll on the south end of Jekyll Island. Welcoming the governor and his wife were JIA members (third row left to right) Joy Burch-Meeks, Sybil Lynn, Bill Jones, III, JIA Executive Director Jones Hooks, Bill Gross, Mike Hodges, Hugh Tollison and Richard Royal

It was a full house last Monday in the auditorium of the newly rebuilt Jekyll Island youth center – Camp Jekyll.

The guest list included Gov. Nathan Deal and his wife Sandra, State 4-H Director Arch Smith, all the members of the Jekyll Island Authority, JIA Executive Director Jones Hooks, and a cast of local and state 4-H’ers seated on the stage.

According to Hooks, Gov. Deal toured the former 4-H facility on the south end of the island in 2013 and did not like what he saw.

Gov. Deal said, “I was disappointed in the old 4-H center. The property deserved a beautiful facility. The condition of what I saw was not appropriate for Jekyll Island.”

After his tour, the governor began to secure funding for a new Camp Jekyll.

The camp site originally was the site of the historic Dolphin Club and Motor Hotel, the state’s first integrated beach access.