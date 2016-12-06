GIRW Expo brings out local, state and national politicians

Attending the Golden Isles Republican Women’s (GIRW) Expo last week were: (left to right) John Wood, District 1 Republican Party Chairman; First District U.S. Representative Buddy Carter; GIRW chairman Ruby Robinson; U.S. Senator David Perdue; Glynn County Republican Party chairman Ivan Figueroa and State Senator William Ligon.

The Golden Isles Republican Women’s group hosted their first EXPO on Saturday with speakers including Senator David Perdue, First District Representative Buddy Carter, State Senator William Ligon, State Representative-elect Don Hogan, and Steve Howard, Camden County Administrator.