CCHS opens family dental clinic

Although they have been open three weeks and already have 40 patients, Coastal community Health Services (CCHS) celebrated the grand opening of their Family Dental Services last Friday.

“We recognized the need for dental care a long time ago,” Barbara Meyers, Coastal’s Executive Director said.

“And it has been the number one request of our patients since 80 percent of our 3,000 patients do not have access to low cost, affordable dental care.”

Now they do.

CCHS received a federal grant through the Department of Health and Human Services to open a dental clinic on site.

“With the addition of dental services we can now coordinate whole patient health care,” Meyers said.

CCHS is a non-profit community health center, which has been open since March 2014, is open to the entire community. They offer a wide range of family practice primary, vision and now dental health care services.

They see patients who have private insurance, medicare, medicaid and have a sliding pay scale for those who are uninsured.

CCHS is located at 106 Shoppers Way in Brunswick. Clinic hours are Monday 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Right now the dental clinic is open Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is staffed with a full time dental hygienist and dental assistant. In 2017 a dentist will be on staff full time and the clinic will be open five days a week.

Barbara Meyers (center with scissors) gets ready to cut the ribbon celebrating the opening of the CCHS Family Dental Clinic. Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey and Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker (far left) were on hand for the opening. Clinic physician Dr. Jay William Floyd is at the far right.