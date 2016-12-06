20 new members join YMCA Terrell Thomas Legacy Society

Members and friends of the Golden Isles YMCA Foundation celebrated the legacy of Miss Terry Thomas at a “Friends of the Foundation” reception last week. Foundation officers and Y staff welcomed 20 new members to this special society established in memory of the late Terry Thomas.

The late Terry Thomas lived humbly and gave selflessly to this community and the Golden Isles Y. Following its mission, “Strong Today, Strong Tomorrow,” the Y Foundation works to build its Legacy Fund to protect and preserve the Family Center.

It is essential that there is always a “home” for YMCA services and programs that benefit community families. In recognition of the Y’s 2018 Centennial, the YMCA Foundation and the Terrill Thomas Foundation launched a three year Gifts Campaign where Miss Thomas’s Foundation will double all gifts from 2015 to 2018 up to $50,000 per year. The Legacy Fund exists to keep Y facilities and grounds needed for Y services for families – “Strong Today, Strong Tomorrow.”

For more information about Y services and the Y Foundation’s Legacy Fund Campaign, contact Stella Brown, Community Director, Golden Isles YMCA, 912.265.4100.

From left: Dr. Patricia Kraft, Susan Goodhue, and Susan Shipman