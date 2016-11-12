Veteran’s Day – Island Style

Veteran’s Council honors Veterans on St. Simons with parade / ceremony

It was the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 when the Armistice with Germany went into effect formally ending World War I.

It is at that time and day that this country and others have chosen to mark the anniversary of the end of the first World War and honor all our Veterans of all military branches.

Once called Armistice Day – renamed Veteran’s Day in 1954 – the Veteran’s Council of the Golden Isles (VCGI) hosts a parade and ceremony every year on St. Simons Island marking the event.

The parade this year began at 10:30 at Mallery Park on St. Simons and came down Mallery St. amongst crowds of adults and children waving flags to the bandstand in Neptune Park for the ceremony.

During the ceremony, retired Marine Colonel Nick Hart posthumously presented the VCGI’s Veteran of the Year Award to Master Sergeant Robert D. Caulkins, USMC, Ret.

Caulkins died this past May after being voted this year’s Veteran of the Year by the Council.

