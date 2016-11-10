Kiwanis Club of Brunswick hosts 17th Annual Stewbilee

Continuing to stake our city’s claim as the home of Brunswick Stew, the Brunswick Kiwanis Club hosted the 17th Annual Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee last Saturday in Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick.

The Stewbilee is a competition and taken very seriously by the Kiwanis and all the participants.

Awards were presented in several categories.

And the winners were:

Judges Award

1.) B & J’s Steaks & Seafood

2.) Georgia Pacific

3.) Altama Presbyterian Church

4.) Hospice of the Golden Isles

5.) Hungry Hannah’s

6.) Blackwater Grill

People’s Choice Award

1.) Georgia Pacific

2.) Southeast Georgia Health System

3.) Hospice of the Golden Isles

4.) Heartland Hospice

5.) Blackwater Grill

6.) International Auto Processing

Team Presentation Award

1.) Georgia Pacific

2.) Americana Grillers

Category Award

General – Georgia Pacific

Non-Profit – Altama Presbyterian Church

Professional – B & J’s Steaks & Seafood

Fifteen of almost 30 teams passed the preliminary judging round and made it to the finals round.

They were: Georgia Pacific, Hospice of the Golden Isles, Big Brothers BBQ, Coldwell Banker, Hungry Hannah’s, Heartland Hospice, Altama Presbyterian Church, Allstar Tax Team, Marshside Grill, Teen Center, Americana Grillers, B & J’s Steaks & Seafood, International Auto Processing, Flying “A” Stew and Blackwater Grill.

Kicking off at 9:00 a.m. with a motorcycle ride and pooch parade before the tasting at 11:00, entertainment was provided by local bands Pier Pressure and Backbeat Boulevard.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia.